 Bhopal: "Farmer’s Land Acquisition Should Be Done Under 'Railway Act 1989' By Railway And Not Under Land Acquisition Act-2013 Of State Govt" - High Court
The court of Justice GS Ahluwalia issued the notice directing the concerned authorities to submit a reply within three weeks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
MP High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court principal bench in Jabalpur has issued notice to state government and Railway over land acquisition of a farmer.

The court was hearing a petition of a farmer who challenged the land tribunal proceedings by the Railways stating that the entire land acquisition proceedings was to be carried out under the 'Railway Act 1989' however, the land acquisition proceedings were done as per Land Acquisition, Reforms and Rehabilitation Act 2013' of the state government.

