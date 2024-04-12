 MP: Students Caught Cheating Openly In Presence Of Teacher In Morena; Exam Centre's Video Viral
When the male teacher spotted the student recording on camera, he asked him to leave the classroom.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced, revealing a cheating scandal at an exam centre in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Friday. In the video, students can be seen openly cheating during exams in presence of the teachers. The video was shot by a backbencher student writing the exam. When the male teacher spotted the student recording on camera, he asked him to leave the classroom.

The video is said to be of an exam center in Porsa, Gwalior. Questions are being raised on the checking team of Jiwaji University, the invigilators of who are said to be responsible for the same.

According to information, students bring along a guidebook containing answers to 20 questions, which they take into the exam center. This entire system is already set up beforehand by the college administrators. When the students bring these guidebooks inside, there is no one to stop them because the whole system already set up. When the students carrying the guides enter, they cheat right in front of the invigilators present inside the exam Centre, who are indeed supposed to prevent cheating.

The exam runs from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the students cheat openly in front of the duty staff during this time. The entire system appears to be corrupt in this matter.

Morena ADM Response to The Viral Cheating Video:

The Muraina ADM stated that he has received complaints about this matter, and as far as he knows, the BA and BSc exams are currently underway. He has also seen the viral video and believes such incidents might be happening. They will gather more information and share it with the public. The district administration will monitor the situation, share any relevant information with other administrative officials, and if necessary, the ADM will personally visit the site.

