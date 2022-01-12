Bhopal: Imam-e-Hind - Naaz -e- Hind depicts communal unity at 6-day- Urdu Drama Fest

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): 'Ram: Imam-e-Hind - Naaz -e- Hind' depicting communal unity was staged on Wednesday, the second day of the six-day Urdu Drama Festival at Ravindra† Bhavan in the city.

Written and directed by Alok Bajpai, the play talks about Lord Ramchandra in Urdu poetry. It also sends out the message of peace, love, brotherhood, communal unity.

The life and works of Lord Rama showcased through 50-minutes of mushaira in the info drama. Around 10 Urdu shayari including Allama Iqbal, Nazir Akbarabadi, Amir Khusro , Shamsi Minai , Pt. Braj Narayan 'Chakbast' and Rahbar Jonpuri presented their works on the lord in mushaira which was one of the major attractions of† the play .

The play was presented by Abhyudaya Cultural Manch, Indore. Sushil Johri, Badr Vasti, Shekhar Pathak, Pranjal Khotriya, Tanveer Farooqui, Gulrez Khan, Digdeep Singh, Javed Ahmed Shah Al - Hindi, Jai Girwal, Akshay Gathia, Abhishek Patel, Yash Rokade, Ujjwal Parsai , Digvijay Singh and Sandesh Vyas were in lead roles. Most of the artistes of the group have done Urdu play for the first time.

Director Bajpai told the Free Press that this is the first show of the play. ëIn fact, this the first Urdu play of any group from Indore. Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan congratulated us for the play, he said. This is a research-based play. We consulted many books and an Urdu Ramayan by Rana Lakhnavi of Bikaner, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the festival to promote Urdu and provide a platform to theatre artistes of the state. A play Khanm Bee, will be staged on Thursday.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:26 PM IST