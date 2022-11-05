Bhopal: IISER organises Open House 2022

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal organised its maiden Open House through its Centre for Science and Society (CS2) to provide a platform for high school and college students, teachers, parents, and industries to experience cutting-edge teaching and research. It was organised on Saturday.

At the event, IISERB showcased its science, engineering, and economic sciences research and teaching facilities through live experiments, scientific demonstration, lectures, and exhibitions.

Interested participants (school/college students, class 8th & above), parents, teachers, and industry professionals registered for the event online and about 1400 visitors participated in the event. About 700 school students, 400 college students, and about 100 teachers, researchers, industry persons, parents, and visitors from various professions took this opportunity to visit the campus and explore the various facilities.

Professor Umapathy, Director, IISER Bhopal said, “This is a great opportunity for students to get an experience of modern-day science and research facilities.” The event started with inauguration and the opening remarks from the Director, Professor Shiva Umapathy and followed by a keynote lecture on Nature, Science, and Humanity - Some Random Thoughts by Professor Sreerup Raychaudhuri from TIFR, Mumbai.

Parallel events were held on the campus and the visitors were free to explore the events and facilities anytime during the day. Almost 150 student volunteers from IISER Bhopal were assisted the visitors. Campus tour to sophisticated research and teaching facilities such as central instrument facility (CIF), Multi-media classrooms, museum, and central library was organized for school and college students.

Demonstration of various live experiments and all-day poster session were organised by various departments for the visitors. Pre-recorded talks by IISER Bhopal faculty members from various discipline were shown on TV at the institutes. There were quiz, open-mic, interactive sessions for students and visitors. Finally, the event was concluded with a talk on IISER Bhopal: Your Next Destination delivered by Prof Saptarshi Mukherjee from IISER Bhopal.