Bhopal: Four Ayurveda colleges receive recognition

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi, has granted recognition to 36 Ayurved colleges in the country including four of Bhopal. There are 32 Ayurveda college in Madhya Pradesh. The recognition of 28 colleges is pending.

Bhopal's Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda has received recognition. College principal Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “Recognition has been granted for the session 2022-23 under NCISM Act.”

The other three are School of Ayurveda and Siddha Studies, Mansarovar Ayurved College and Srisai Institute of Ayurveda, all from Bhopal. Thirty six colleges, which got recognition, in addition to four of MP , include 02 in Gujarat, 02 in Jammu and Kashmir, 02 in Haryana, 14 in Maharashtra, 01 in Pondicherry, 07 in Karnataka, 01 in Himachal , 01 of Uttarakhand and 01 each of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.