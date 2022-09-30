Bhopal: College girls to get incentives under Ladli Laxmi-2, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute incentives to girls who have taken admission in various colleges under Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2.

The CM also took stock of the programme to honour meritorious students and to provide money for laptops at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on September 30. It is noteworthy that such students, who have secured 75 per cent or more marks in class 12th, will be benefitted by providing money for laptops.

Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the state level programme for distribution of incentives to girls who have taken admission in colleges under Ladli Laxmi Yojna 2.0 at Rabindra Bhawan Auditorium (New Convention Hall) on October 8.

The CM also reviewed preparations for various public welfare programmes and campaigns starting from September 30 to October 8 in the state.

Along with this, discussions were also held in the meeting regarding the programmes being held at the district level. The CM said that a photo exhibition should also be organised about the achievements made since the inception of this scheme. Along with this, the Department of Women and Child Development should also prepare the publication of various success stories under the scheme. Through this programme, all the girls and their parents who have benefitted from Ladli Laxmi Yojana of the state should also be connected through mediums like TV, webcast, Ladli-App, YouTube and mobile. Social media should also be used to promote the programme.

The CM also received information about preparations for the launch of the state-level drug de-addiction campaign on October 2 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

For the campaign, the participation of mainly village forest committees, religious leaders, sisters of self-help groups (SHGs), representatives of all types of media including newspapers and public representatives should be ensured.

Chouhan said that participation of heads of various societies including Gayatri Parivar, Arogya Bharati, Patanjali Yoga Sansthan, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Ramachandra Mission, Heartfulness Sanstha, Brahmakumaris, Art of Living, UNDP, Nehru Yuvak Kendra, Indian Psychiatric Society, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and World Health Organisation (WHO), should also be ensured.