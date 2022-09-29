Bhopal: EOW Jabalpur files FIR against Christian society of members in Damoh for selling government land

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing Jabalpur has filed FIR against the two members of a Christian society and the builder in Damoh for selling government land and to give loss of more than Rs 76 lakhs to state coffer, said the officials on Thursday.

The case has been registered against Ajay Lal and his brother Rajkamal Dewed Lal resident of mission compound district Damoh. Ajay Lal is a political personality he is connected with one national level political party.

Superintendent of police, Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that a case of cheating under section 420 and 120-B of IPC has been registered against the three including the two brothers and the builder Rajendra Bagga who had purchased the land.

SP said “A complaint was filed to EOW that the two brothers who are running a Christian society in Damoh had sold the government land. The land was given them for commercial purpose and they had turned it into residential and gave the loss to state coffer”.

The district registrar and stamps had conducted an enquiry and have found the financial irregularities. Importantly the land cannot be sold, but it was sold by the two brothers.

The two brothers had sold the land 15,456 square feet of land to Rajendra Bagga and have given the loss of Rs 76,21,259 to the state coffer.