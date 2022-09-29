e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Final Round of ‘Tourism Quiz 2022’ begins at Minto Hall

52 teams from all districts of MP take part in ‘Bujho , Jano, Phir Dekho Apna Pradesh’.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final Round of ‘Tourism Quiz 2022’ began at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the city on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) organised the quiz with tagline ‘Bujho Jano, Phir  Dekho Apna Pradesh’.   Collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania was present.

Around 52 teams from all the districts of the state took part in the written test. The multimedia quiz round will be held under the event. After the quiz, the result of the written examination will be declared by 2pm. The final result and winner will be announced by 5 pm.

Students of Classes IX to XII of government and non-government schools participated in the contest. The winners and runners-up teams of the competition will be given certificates and medals along with tour packages of the hotels of MP Tourism Corporation.

article-image

