Bhopal: IIFM celebrate I-Day themed on ‘Nation First, Always First’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) celebrated the 77th Independence Day of the nation on the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’ on Tuesday.

Especially, the cultural diversity of the country and the institute were splendidly showcased through cultural dances, songs, and theatrical presentations by students. The students presented a play depicting the struggle story and invaluable contributions of unsung female freedom fighters of the country, Uda Devi Pasi and Preethilata Waddedar. Expressing their sentiments towards the country, institute employees and students recited patriotic poems.

Further boosting the Khelo India vibe, the resounding echoes of athleticism reverberated through the endeavours of ‘Samarthya,’ the sports club of IIFM. The club orchestrated a tapestry of spirited sports activities, notably a spirited football match between male participants and an exhilarating dodgeball tournament showcasing the women power of students from the Senior and Junior batches.

Harmonising with the jubilant spirit of Independence Day festivities, the champions of these competitions were honoured with a unique accolade: the ‘Independence Day Cup.’ The prestigious award served as a resplendent tribute to the exceptional dedication, fusing the joy of victory with the grandeur of national celebration.

As part of this event, the institute also organised a blood donation camp, where 30 students contributed by donating blood, making a valuable contribution.

Director of the institute, K Ravichandran, unfurled the flag and expressed his deep reverence and profound sentiments towards the country. In his address, Ravichandran stated, “The Indian Institute of Forest Management is actively contributing to nation-building in the fields of the environment, forests, climate change, and sustainable development. The institute is fully aligned with the goals of nation-building in the upcoming 25 years under the Amrit era.”