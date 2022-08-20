Bhopal: If party asks me to lay carpet I will do it: Chouhan

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday he was committed to the party’s ideology and he would do whatever party asked him to do.

Chouhan was responding to a question on his recent exclusion from the BJP’s top decision making body- parliamentary board.

Notably, Chouhan and union minister Nitin Gadkari were dropped from the board and certain new faces were inducted including senior party leader Satyanarayan Jatia from Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said, “I don’t nurture any feeling of arrogance that I am the only efficient person. If party asks me to lay the carpet I will do it. If party asks me to go to Jait (CM’s native village) I will go there. If party asks me to remain in Bhopal, I will remain here.”

Chouhan said the party had reconstituted the parliamentary board by taking into account various factors. “BJP is big family. Here party leadership decides who will do what”, he added.