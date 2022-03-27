Bhopal: I write organically and do not care for people’s opinion: Shobha De

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Literature and Art Festival concluded with session on popular columnist Shobha De’s book ‘Relationships in the time of Lockdown.’ The session was moderated by BLF Director Raghav Chandra and Dr Neelkamal Kapoor.

Replying to a question, De said that she was an organic writer. “I write what comes to my mind and what appeals to me. I am still far away from planning media strategies for promotion of the books,” she said.

The celebrity writer added that she’d prefer to write on contemporary topics rather than some feature. “The present day writers write according to the market but my thoughts are old school and I blame myself for not being able to write like them,” the author said.

Dr Neelkamal Kapoor asked writer Shobhaa De, being a book-reader from past three generations, what changes she has observed in the readers and writers.

De said that earlier people did not talk on many issues but now women have started talking about their rights. They have started talking about sex. At the same time, sex education has become an important issue.

“Menstruation was not a public word then. I learned about it from my peers. But talking of today my granddaughter talks and discusses about it with me and other family members,” said the author.

Talking on feminism, De said that she said that if a girl can study of her choice, roam freely, choose her life partner on her own- is the real feminism.

“I too was born in a conservative family but my family always respected my decision. My family never stopped us four siblings from doing anything,” said De. Along with this, the author also appreciated all those men who take care of their lives and their wives along with their jobs.

In her 55 years of writing, Shobhaa De has written 29 books and many books talk of taboos like sex.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:20 PM IST