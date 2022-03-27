Bhopal Literature and Art Festival: Book exhibition centre turns out to be Treasure Island

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The trees on the premises of Bharat Bhawan in Bhopal are still covered with spring flowers. The searing sun has heralded the advent of summer, though. Against this backdrop, the three-day Bhopal Literature and Art Festival concluded on Sunday.

As part of the festival, there was a book fair at the venue of the festival. Small as it was, a few tomes on sale attracted many readers.

Those who were managing the exhibition-cum-sale centre set up by a publisher at the venue said one of the volumes that the readers fell in love with was ‘From Sarees to Stripes, True Stories of Commercial Pilots of India’.

A former pilot, Captain Manisha M Puri, has written the volume that portrays the life of many illustrious commercial pilots in the country and the challenges they came across on flights.

Puri worked for Indian Airlines (Air India from 2008). The first chapter of the book – Flight to Freedom – is the yarn of Captain Puri about how passionate she was about becoming a pilot and how she achieved it with the help of a scholarship of 60 hours of flying given by the Bhopal Flying Club. Her story is no maze of history. No legends. It limns bare facts in an interesting way that kindles a reader’s longing for it. The most fascinating part of her story is how she felt while she was flying at an elevation of 10, 682 feet. It was in Leh, one of the highest altitude airfields in the world.

The book also relates the story of Captain Durba Bannerji. She was the first woman pilot in the country to join a commercial airline in 1966.

Another book that the readers laid their hands on was Surviving Men by Shobhaa De. De speaks about Indian men. She writes, “The fact of the matter is, men don’t really like women all that much. In word-association game, men are likely to come up with the following: ‘whores’, ‘harlots’; ‘ingrates’; ‘treacherous two-timing bitches….’

A man reading this book needs patience. About women’s reaction to such words, she says, “Women don’t get this carried away when asked to return the compliment. They have one word that covers it all: ‘farts.’

De is known for using crisp and prickly expressions and blending Indian tongues with ‘phoren.’ She is one of those writers who brought Indian writing in English from the clasp of the colonial past.

Another book that whets a reader’s appetite is The Population Myth of former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi. Many students, preparing for the competitive examinations, find it useful.

There was nothing for the children, nevertheless. Besides, the number of books was less, a reader said.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 06:57 PM IST