Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

Bhopal: I am not your enemy, will not have any race with you, Chief Minister Chouhan to Kamal Nath

Staff Reporter
File Photo | ANI

File Photo | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Replying to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s challenge to have a race, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday clarified that he never said Nath was a sick and old.

“First, I never said that Kamal Nath was ill and old. Secondly, I will not have any race with him, as I am not his enemy,” Chouhan responded while replying to a query related to Nath’s challenge.

Chouhan was talking to journalists here at BJP headquarters.

Kamal Nath on Saturday challenged the Chief Minister, who is almost 12 years younger than him, to run a race with him to see who is fitter.

Nath's challenge came in the wake of Chouhan, 62, repeatedly targetting him over his age and health, saying that he was resting in Delhi.

"There is a lot of debate over my health. Shivrajji is saying that Kamal Nathji is sick and old. Shivraji, I throw a challenge to you, come let us have a race," Nath, who is also the leader of the opposition, said in a media statement.

"I did go for my post COVID-19 check up because I had pneumonia - which anyone can have. I got all the tests done. All reports came out good. COVID-19 are of two types - one of short duration and another of a long duration. I faced the long duration one," he had said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Sulochana Rawat, son Vishal Rawat turn saffron

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:24 PM IST
