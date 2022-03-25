Bhopal: I am not a Bhopali, Bhopalis are homosexual, says Vivek Agnihotri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just before his visit to Bhopal, a video of director of Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has gone viral on social media in which he is heard saying that Bhopalis (people from Bhopal) are homosexual.

Agnihotri could be heard saying in the interview that he was not a Bhopali. “I have grown up in Bhopal but I am not a Bhopali because being a Bhopali has a different connotation,” said Agnihotri.

“You ask a Bhopali. You meet me in private and I will explain. In general terms they can be called homosexual. ‘Nawabi Shauq’ wala Vyakti,” said director of the movie, Agnihotri.

The video interview of the controversial director went viral just before his visit to Bhopal who is coming here to take part in a film festival organized by RSS affiliate Chitra Bharti.

People of Bhopal have raised objections over Agnihotri’s comment.

Replying to the viral video, Congress member of Rajya Sabha, Digvijay Singh tweeted that Vivek Agnihotri Ji this must be your personal experience but not of any common Bhopali. “I am also in contact of Bhopal and Bhopalis since 77 but never experienced it. ‘Company matters’,” wrote Digvijay Singh.

Condemning Agnihotri’s comment, another twitter account holder Syed Anas Ali said it was insult to Barkatullah Bhopali and former president of India Shankar Dayal Sharma who have tremendous contribution in freedom struggle.

“I am sure people sitting in government will condemn it as several leaders from the BJP like Babulal Gaur and Pandit Uadhavdas Mehta ji were pure Bhopalis. Former Mayor Alok Sharma also calls himself a proud Bhopali,” wrote Anas Ali.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:54 PM IST