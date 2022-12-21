Bhopal: Husband, in-laws booked for harassing woman for dowry

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The women police station staff here have registered a complaint against a man and his family members for harassing his wife for dowry, the police said on Wednesday.

Investigating Officer Shivshankar Lowanshi said that the complainant Jaya Sharma (28) works in a private company in Bhopal. She approached women’s police station on Tuesday, stating that she was married to Abhaykirti Ramawat in February 2022. Ramawat works in a private company.

Few days after the marriage, her husband and in-laws began demanding Rs 5 lakh from her parents. When she refused, her husband, mother-in-law Renu Ramawat and sister-in-law Shubhangi Dwivedi tortured her mentally.

Fed up, Sharma lodged a complaint at women police station. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation. All the accused are on the run. Efforts are underway to apprehend them, Lowanshi said.

