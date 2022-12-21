Bhopal: Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have registered a case against a man for raping a woman for three years on pretext of marriage, the police said on Wednesday.

Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the victim was a 25-year-old woman who approached police on Tuesday, stating that she befriended 26-year-old Asif Qureshi in 2019, a daily wager who lived in Kazi camp area.

She alleged that Asif raped her for the first time in 2019. When she protested, Asif promised to marry her and kept on raping her on multiple occasions. Whenever she used to ask Asif to marry her, he avoided the topic.

When the woman again asked Asif to marry her on Tuesday, he refused and stepped back on his promise. The survivor then approached Hanumanganj police and registered a complaint of rape against the accused.

“The accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him,” Thakur.