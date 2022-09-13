Bhopal: Hundreds of marching teachers stopped, detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of teachers from across Madhya Pradesh were stopped at Sukhi Sewaniya on the outskirts of the state capital and placed under arrest on Tuesday.

They were on their way to Bhopal for an indefinite agitation, demanding restoration of old pension, appointments on compassionate ground, promotion and other demands including time scale.

The teachers are protesting under the leadership of the Madhya Pradesh Azad Adhyapak- Shikshak Sangh. The teachers were raising slogans against the government, carrying placards and Tricolours in their hands. The teachers' union says that a flag march was taken out from Vidisha on May 5.

The government had assured to fulfil their demands in 15 days, so the flag has been kept in the Ram-Janaki temple located in Sukhi Sevaniya. Now the teachers were moving ahead with the flag, but they were stopped by the police. In the afternoon the police took them in buses to different areas, where they were asked to get down.

President of the Association, Bharat Patel said that they will take out a rally in Bhopal to meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and tell him about their demands and problems. Patel said that they will not leave Bhopal until they meet the chief minister. They plan to resume their march towards the capital.

