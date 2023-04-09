 Bhopal: Hubby stabs wife with sickle, critical
Bhopal: Hubby stabs wife with sickle, critical

The police learnt that Chandel used to go to Radha’s place every day to pick up a fight with her in an inebriated state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police have arrested a man on charges of stabbing his wife with a sickle in front of Mahila thana of the city, the police said on Sunday. Station house officer (SHO) of Jehangirabad police station, Shahwaz Khan said that the accused man has been identified as Rakesh Chandel (38), a driver by profession. He and his wife Radhai Bai were having a dispute since long and Radha had parted ways with him long ago. She had been residing in Chhola locality of the city along with her three children.

The police learnt that Chandel used to go to Radha’s place every day to pick up a fight with her in an inebriated state. Owing to the same, Radha had gone to Mahila thana to lodge a complaint against Chandel. Chandel was trying to convince her not to approach the police. When she did not cater to his demands, Chandel stabbed her with a sickle. An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) present at the spot witnessed the incident and intervened, after which Radha was referred to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. She has sustained grievous injuries on the head and shoulders. Chandel has been arrested, SHO Khan said.

