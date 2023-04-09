 Bhopal: Horticulture department to purchase cowdung from gaushalas in exchange of cattle feed
Department has nursery in every district where grass and other plants grow naturally. The department has to pay money to remove grass, unwanted plants, assistant director, horticulture, SS Tomar, told Free Press.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The horticulture department is preparing a proposal under which it will supply fodder to cow shelters (gaushalas). In exchange, it will get cowdung, officials said on Sunday.

Gaushalas are located in 21,000 village panchayats in the state that have 7 lakh cattle. The state government has allocated nominal amount for feeding the cattle. The horticulture department has prepared a proposal in which money will not be spent and both will benefit.

The assistant director, horticulture, SS Tomar, told Free Press that a proposal was being prepared, which would give equal benefits to gaushala owners and horticulture department. “Department has nursery in every district where grass and other plants grow naturally. The department has to pay money to remove grass, unwanted plants. The department will send them to gaushalas and get cowdung in exchange that will be used as manure in nursery,” he added.

The department will use cowdung in vermi-compost pits and will use the manure in producing horticulture plants. This will help department to cultivate organic plants and fruits. This way, gaushalas will not have to spent huge amount on cattle feed. Moreover, gaushalas will dispose of cowdung in safe and productive manner.

