West Bengal: Minority Affairs minister Rabanni removed, given horticulture department

Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday decided that she will take care of the Minority Affairs department.
Sources said Minority Affairs minister Gulam Rabanni was removed from his post and was given the horticulture department. “Mamata Banerjee, along with MoS of minority affairs department Tajmul Hossain, will look after the department,” a source said. Notably, following the Sagardighi bypoll debacle, minority wing president Haji Nurul was also replaced by Mosaraf Hossain.
