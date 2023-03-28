 West Bengal: Minority Affairs minister Rabanni removed, given horticulture department
Notably, following the Sagardighi bypoll debacle, minority wing president Haji Nurul was also replaced by Mosaraf Hossain.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
West Bengal: Minority Affairs minister Rabanni removed, given horticulture department | PTI Photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday decided that she will take care of the Minority Affairs department.

Sources said Minority Affairs minister Gulam Rabanni was removed from his post and was given the horticulture department. “Mamata Banerjee, along with MoS of minority affairs department Tajmul Hossain, will look after the department,” a source said. Notably, following the Sagardighi bypoll debacle, minority wing president Haji Nurul was also replaced by Mosaraf Hossain.

West Bengal: TMC minister Ghulam Rabbani urges Tesla chairman Elon Musk to start business in state
article-image

