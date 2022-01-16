West Bengal: TMC minister Ghulam Rabbani urges Tesla chairman Elon Musk to start business in state

Kolkata: TMC minister Ghulam Rabbani on Sunday, January 16, requested Tesla chairman Elon Musk to invest in Bengal.

Stating that Bengal means business, Rabani urged Musk to drop into this state.

“Drop here, we in West Bengal have the best infrastructure and Mamata Banerjee has a vision,” read Rabbani’s tweet.

Supporting Rabbani, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had built a proper infrastructure in the state conducive for starting industrialization.

“The next stop of TMC is industrialization and our supremo had and is still working on building a proper infrastructure to start industrialization. Elon Musk is a successful businessman and is first to give everyone a battery run car,” claimed Roy.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed back TMC’s claim for industrialization.

“You might think it is a joke. But it isn’t! West Bengal’s minister in charge for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education has made an offer to Elon Musk to come invest in WB. His pitch will start with Mamata Banerjee’s record on post poll violence and end with Singur agitation?,” slammed Malviya.

Taking further potshots at the TMC minister, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that in Singur TMC didn’t allow industrialization and also ‘fooled’ the farmers.

“In change of events while protesting in Singur the TMC had duped the poor farmers and as a result Tata industry was not set up in the state. Now they are again asking for the car industry. It is an irony that in the last 11 years no industry was started in this state. A businessman had to shift to Goa as he couldn’t do anything here,” alleged Bhattacharya.

