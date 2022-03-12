Bhopal: Hriday Drishyam to resume after 2-year gap

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A mega musical feast ëHriday Drishyamí is being resumed after a gap of two years.†Besides Bhopal, the fest will be held in Indore, Bateshwar and Mandu for the first time.

The fifth edition of the four-day concert is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh culture and tourism departments from March 12.

The music festival will be held at four places in Bhopal including at Bharat Bhavan, Ravindra Convention Centre, Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre and Drive-in Cinema over two days. Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla told media persons at Minto Hall on Friday that in the four-day festival, which will continue till March 15, the country's and the worldís famous artists will give musical performances in four major cities including Bhopal.

It will begin with the performance of sarod player Amaan Ali Bangesh, son of music maestro Amjad Ali Khan at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the city on Saturday. It will be followed by Spanish folk music by Almudena (Spain).

On the same day sitar recital by Purbayan Chatterjee at Bharat Bhavan and Sufi songs by Padma Shri Bharti Bandhu at Ravindra Convention Centre and Pop-Rock music will be presented by Pop Singer Shefali at Drive-in Cinema.

On Sunday the performance of Vijay Ghate will be held in Tribal Museum followed by the performance of santoor player Rahul Sharma at Bharat Bhavan. Matteo Fraboni (Italy) along with Padma Shri Soma Ghosh and Joe Alvares will present Fusion music at Ravindra Convention Centre. Liron Meyuhas (Israel) and Dhruva Band will perform at the Drive-in-cinema later in the evening.

Besides, Santoor recital by artist Rahul Sharma and sitar recital by Purbayan Chatterjee will be presented on March 14 in Indore. Spanish folk music by Almudena longarms (Spain) and Sarod and tabla by Amaan Ali Bangash will be performed in the Bateshwar Temple. On the last day of the ceremony (March 15), Liron Meyuhas (Israel) will perform ethnic music in Asharfi Mahal complex in Mandu. It will be followed by flute recital by Rakesh Chaurasia and percussion by Matteo Fraboni (Italy).

Handloom, handicrafts works by local artisans to be showcased

Besides the performance, local artisans of the state are also being given an opportunity to showcase their skills in the event for the first time. They will showcase their handloom and handicraft works. The Zari Zardozi pattern competition by Raag Bhopali will be held at Minto Hall on March 12 from 3pm to 5pm. Stalls showcasing Gond painting, jewellery and jute products, made by local artisans will be put up at Ravindra Convention Centre on March 12 and 13 .

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:08 AM IST