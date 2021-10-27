Bhopal: How is murder convict VHP leader serving at BMC, asks Digvijaya; seeks dismissal

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh has asked the serving Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to terminate the services of Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer, who was awarded life term for murder, from Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Singh in a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the grounds on which the VHP leader had been given the job as supervisor of zone 11 in the BMC. “Do MP Civil Services Conduct Rules 1961 and Nagar Palik Adhiniyam 1960 allow a murder convict life term awarded person to remain in job,” asked Singh.

Singh said that the man openly admits that he is Zila Sah-Mantri of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Singh demanded that he should be expelled immediately and action should be taken against the officials who inducted him.

Prant Sanyojak of Bajrang Dal and the VHP leader committed murder of Pappu Bhagchand on February 5, 2011. Bajrang Dal leader was sentenced for 14 years of jail. Both of them are out on bail and allegedly attacked the sets of Ashram-3 web series produced by Prakash Jha on October 24.

Singh expressed surprise over how hardened criminals are out on bail and committing serious crimes but the police are overlooking them. He demanded inquiry as to how convicted criminals are out on bail. Singh demanded that bail of these criminals should be cancelled and sent to jail.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:01 PM IST