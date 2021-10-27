e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:27 PM IST

Bhopal: BJP ended terror from Chambal to Prithvipur, says Madhya Pradesh party chief

Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

BHOPAL: Area from Chambal to Chitrakoot and Prithvipur was land of terror during Congress rule, said state BJP president VD Sharma while addressing a public meeting in Prathvipur on Wednesday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present.

“Whoever tried to raise voice against the terror, the voice was suppressed. But when the BJP came in power, terror ended,” he added. The state president asked people to vote for BJP so that terror does not return. He further added that local BJP leader Sunil Nayak was killed as he raised the issues of poor.

Speaking further, Sharma said chief minister Kamal Nath would often “weep over empty coffers” whenever ministers and MLAs asked him for money for development works. He stated that since the BJP has formed the government in the state, development works have started and will continue in future.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:27 PM IST
