Bhopal: Hotels, resorts on Upper Lake front; Lalghati-Bairagarh flyover proposed during deliberations on Master Plan-2031

BHOPAL: Upper Lake’s front will be utilized for commercial activities like opening hotels and resorts, however, no development within 50 meter catchment of Upper Lake will be permitted. The limitation for the other water bodies has been proposed at 30 meter.
The proposals to this effect for the conservation of city water bodies were made at a meeting held for deliberations on Master Plan-2031 on Monday. MP Pragya Thakur, MLAs, Panchayat members and other administrative officials were present in the meeting called by Town and Country Planning (T&CP). A flyover has also been proposed from Lalghati to Bairagarh.
In order to check the traffic congestion on the main road near marriage gardens on Bhopal-Sehore stretch, a proposal to construct parallel road behind marriage halls has been floated.
MP Bhopal Pragya Thakur said, “There will be parallel road upto Sehore behind marriage gardens to reduce the traffic pressure on the main road. Nursing Homes will be given a similar benefit of catchment as Chirayu Hospital is getting. But the plot size limit of 1500sqft has been decided.
While chalking out plans to conserve eighteen water bodies, the proposal has been made to leave 150 meter area for village expansion and development. If there is a catchment area, direction will be changed but villages will be given 150 meter for their expansion and development.
MLA PC Sharma said, “The meeting was held to look into the demands of Panchayats and their inclusion in the Master plan. So development of villages has been prominently discussed in the Master Plan-2031. The issue was raised by panchayat panch and sarpanchs.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)