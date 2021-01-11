Bhopal: Hotels, resorts on Upper Lake front; Lalghati-Bairagarh flyover proposed during deliberations on Master Plan-2031

BHOPAL: Upper Lake’s front will be utilized for commercial activities like opening hotels and resorts, however, no development within 50 meter catchment of Upper Lake will be permitted. The limitation for the other water bodies has been proposed at 30 meter.

The proposals to this effect for the conservation of city water bodies were made at a meeting held for deliberations on Master Plan-2031 on Monday. MP Pragya Thakur, MLAs, Panchayat members and other administrative officials were present in the meeting called by Town and Country Planning (T&CP). A flyover has also been proposed from Lalghati to Bairagarh.

In order to check the traffic congestion on the main road near marriage gardens on Bhopal-Sehore stretch, a proposal to construct parallel road behind marriage halls has been floated.