Bhopal: Dist planners brainstorm on Master plan 2031

BHOPAL: District Planning Committee members held detailed discussion on shape of city’s Master plan-2031 here on Thursday. The members at the meeting, presided over by District-in-charge minister Dr Govind Singh, in unison stressed on balanced and overall development of the capital city. Incorporation of metro project and BRTS system, provision of mixed land use, conservation of the Upper Lake catchment area, preserving the city’s greenery and heritage, employment generation were the key points raised by the members to be incorporated in preparing the city’s master plan 2031.

Members were also for developing ring road(path-way) around Upper Lake as it would help in conserving the catchment area, and also discourage encroachments around the area. The members also stressed on thorough review of Master Plan-2005, which was not implemented in the city, before drafting the new plan.

Minority welfare minister Arif Aqueel, public relation minister PC Sharma, MP Pragya Thakur, MLA Arif Masood, Rameshwar Sharma and others were present at the meeting.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Ring road around Upper Lake and other roads construction should be included in master plan-2031. Agencies taking up the road construction should also be determined.”

Stressing on balance development, the MLA said that all sectors should be given proper importance. Opening colleges, hospital and establishing industries in all the pockets of state capital should be insured in the plan, he added.

Former minister and MLA Vishwas Sarang emphasized on maintaining greenery in the state capital of Bhopal while executing the master plan. The plan should be prepared in way that basic nature and landscape of the state capital is not disturbed, said the MLA adding that Upper Lake catchment and other heritage landmarks of the city should remain intact.

Sarang further said that before drafting plan, Master Plan-2005, which could never be implements, should be reviewed thoroughly. Sufficient scope for employment generation, incorporation of metro project and BRTS system, provision of mixed land use, Ring road (path-way) around Upper Lake to conserve catchment areas, well demarcated water supply lines and drainage system should be incorporated in the new master plan, said the MLA .

“There are 58 hospitals empanelled in Ayushman Bharat Yojana. There must be more hospitals to ensure proper treatment to people under the said scheme,” said Sarang.

Minister PC Sharma said lists of medical treatment expenses and diseases should be present in all the hospitals or else action would be initiated against CMHO.