Bhopal: Last day of hearing on Master Plan 2031; Objections raised against encroachments on weltlands, catchment areas

BHOPAL: The environmentalists raised objections during hearing on Master Plan-2031 on Monday. They objected to encroachments by influential people in wetland and catchment of Upper Lake despite clear directions by National Green Tribunal (NGT), fixing Full Tank Level (FTL) to 50 metres. It was last hearing on Master Plan - 2031 by town and country planning department.

Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, prohibit activities like conversion of wetland for non-wetland uses, setting up of industries, waste dumping, discharge of untreated wastes and effluents.

“My objection relates to wetland of Upper Lake. NGT had strictly prohibited any construction fixing FTL 50 metres. But Master Plan does not have any provision to redress it. Similarly, construction in catchment of Upper Lake is still on and state government is mum on it,” advocate Om Shankar Shrivastava said.

Advocate Pankaj Singh Chauhan said Master Plan-2031 should discourage construction in wetland and on catchment area of Upper Lake, which is life line for state capital as it supplies potable water. “Other wetlands should also be encroachment free,” he added.

Wetlands can be defined as lands transitional between terrestrial and aquatic eco-systems where water table is usually at or near the surface or the land is covered by shallow water.

MLA Krishna Gaur raises objection

MLA Krishna Gaur filed objection over width of road from Barrai to Amarwad Khurd to Kokta (From 11-Mills) as it is 60 feet and parallel to by-pass road. “Master plan proposed 30 feet instead of 60 feet. I have appealed for further reduction to 24 feet instead of 30 feet, otherwise government will have to acquire more land. Secondly, it is unnecessary wastage of money for construction of wide road parallel to by-pass,” she said.