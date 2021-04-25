Bhopal: Home minister visits oxygen plant in Gwalior, assures no shortage in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with officials of district administration visited an oxygen plant in Gwalior on Saturday and assured no shortage of medical oxygen in the city.

He said, "There is a temporary provision already made. The problems in Gwalior have been sorted out...I believe we can take care of the crisis (shortage of oxygen) now. There won't be any problem."

"Gwalior has sufficient oxygen supply. From this night onwards there will not be a problem of oxygen shortage in Gwalior," said District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases from 8 pm on Saturday as per the Union Health Ministry. There are 87,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 here has mounted to 4,937 with 74 deaths since 8 pm on Saturday.