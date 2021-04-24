Madhya Pradesh: 25 lives in 24 hrs in Gwalior due to shortage of oxygen

BHOPAL: Scarcity of medical oxygen has allegedly claimed life of at least 25 Covid patients during last 24 hours in Jaya Arogya Hospital, Gwalior. The administration has said only four patients died during the shifting of oxygen.
According MLA Dr Govind Singh, 25 Covid patients have died due to shortage of oxygen. The administration has admitted death of only four Covid patients due to lack of oxygen supply and the rest of deaths due to heart attack and other co-morbidities. “The fact is that all the deaths in the hospital are due to shortage of oxygen. The administration is trying to hush up the situation and condition is totally different in the district,” said Singh.
As per local people, 25 Covid patients have died in last 24 hours due to the oxygen shortage. Even doctors and paramedical staff disappeared when deaths started occurring in hospital, they alleged.
Family members of the victims claimed that the administration is trying to hide the truth by saying only four patients died due to shortage of oxygen. They also registered their protest over poor supply of oxygen in hospital.
ASP Satyendra Singh Tomar said, “Throughout night, we worked to ensure adequate supply of oxygen in hospitals to save the lives of other Covid patients. During shifting of oxygen cylinders, the deaths occurred. Energy minister Pradyum Singh Tomar and the entire administration worked to normalisd the situation. It is the second incident, when police worked throughout the night for oxygen cylinders.”
Crisis of oxygen continued in Gwalior leading to deaths of Covid patients. Situation hasn’t improved in the hospitals. Many private hospitals have stopped admitting Covid patients as they do not have oxygen stock for Covid patients.
Similarly, Jabalpur had claimed five deaths due to shortage of oxygen. Police team had swung into action to normalise situation in private hospital.
