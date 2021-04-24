Madhya Pradesh: 25 lives in 24 hrs in Gwalior due to shortage of oxygen

BHOPAL: Scarcity of medical oxygen has allegedly claimed life of at least 25 Covid patients during last 24 hours in Jaya Arogya Hospital, Gwalior. The administration has said only four patients died during the shifting of oxygen.

According MLA Dr Govind Singh, 25 Covid patients have died due to shortage of oxygen. The administration has admitted death of only four Covid patients due to lack of oxygen supply and the rest of deaths due to heart attack and other co-morbidities. “The fact is that all the deaths in the hospital are due to shortage of oxygen. The administration is trying to hush up the situation and condition is totally different in the district,” said Singh.

As per local people, 25 Covid patients have died in last 24 hours due to the oxygen shortage. Even doctors and paramedical staff disappeared when deaths started occurring in hospital, they alleged.