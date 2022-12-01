Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra puts question mark on Swara Bhaskar's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actor Swara Bhasker took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that Swara Bhaskar and Kanhaiya Kumar, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, were taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Mishra wanted to know the role they are playing in the march.

The Yatra is going on with the support of those elements which are working against the country, he said.

Swara Bhaskar kicked up a row by making statements against the army and the country.

Mishra asked Rahul Gandhi, “What is the work of those who raise Pakistan Zindabad slogans during the Yatra?”

He said that he had seen Swara Bhaskar along with Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra.

It is the same Swara Bhaskar who has been making heinous allegations like mob lynching and horror killings against the Indian Army.

She is never tired of praising Pakistan, Mishra said, adding that the same is true about actor Richa Chadda who speaks against the army.