e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra puts question mark on Swara Bhaskar's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra puts question mark on Swara Bhaskar's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Yatra is going on with the support of those elements which are working against the country, said home minister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Actor Swara Bhasker took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that Swara Bhaskar and Kanhaiya Kumar, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, were taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Mishra wanted to know the role they are playing in the march.

The Yatra is going on with the support of those elements which are working against the country, he said.

Swara Bhaskar kicked up a row by making statements against the army and the country.

Mishra asked Rahul Gandhi, “What is the work of those who raise Pakistan Zindabad slogans during the Yatra?”

He said that he had seen Swara Bhaskar along with Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra.

It is the same Swara Bhaskar who has been making heinous allegations like mob lynching and horror killings against the Indian Army.

She is never tired of praising Pakistan, Mishra said, adding that the same is true about actor Richa Chadda who speaks against the army.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress workers getting strength from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Salim becomes ‘Ustad’; father-son tabla players designated Top, A grade artistes

Bhopal: Salim becomes ‘Ustad’; father-son tabla players designated Top, A grade artistes

Bhopal: MP shooters win medals in national shooting championship

Bhopal: MP shooters win medals in national shooting championship

Bhopal: Court convicts ex-development officer of NIACL for fraud

Bhopal: Court convicts ex-development officer of NIACL for fraud

Bhopal: Traffic gridlocks prevail on signals as commuters occupy left-way cuts

Bhopal: Traffic gridlocks prevail on signals as commuters occupy left-way cuts

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Health issues permanent, victims seek compensation accordingly  

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Health issues permanent, victims seek compensation accordingly  