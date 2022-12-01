Bhopal: Congress workers getting strength from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Only the time will tell what benefits the Congress will reap from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it has bolstered the morale of the party workers in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress workers look enthusiastic about the march, and they have come out of their homes after a long time, keeping in mind that assembly elections will be held next year.

The march is passing through the Nimar region, a fortress of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Congress may have performed well in the assembly of 2018, but the party has always suffered defeats in this region.

The party had to bite the dust in the civic elections of Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Dewas.

In the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by-elections, too, the Congress was defeated. Because of continuous poll defeats, the Congress leaders were disappointed, but Rahul Gandhi’s march seems to have infused a new life into them.

Those who aspire for tickets in the Vidhan Sabha elections have become active during the Yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps its workers busy though various events through the year. On the other hand, the Congress workers look busy for the first time because of the Yatra.

The party leaders expect that those who are working hard for the Yatra will get benefits when the selection of candidates for the assembly elections will take place. Therefore, the party leaders are working for the success of the Yatra.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has said that there is enthusiasm among the party workers. He, however, made it clear that the objective of the Yatra is not to get any political mileage, but to raise the issues related to the people.

As the Congress leaders have become active, the party workers are also taking part in the Yatra, which is a good sign.