Bhopal: Home minister directs to register case against Twitter for misrepresenting India map

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday asked the state DGP to register a case against Twitter for misrepresenting India’s map.

A day back, the map on Tweep Life section of Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh outside India. This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as part of China.

Mishra added that for long time on Twitter, people raised slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and now it shows misrepresented map of India. The DGP Vivek Johri has been instructed to register the case and to action accordingly.