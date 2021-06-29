Ghaziabad attack: Uttar Pradesh police moves Supreme Court over relief to Twitter India head

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Karnataka High Court order that has given Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari temporary protection from arrest in connection with an FIR over tweets about the assault of a Muslim man near Delhi.

Maheshwari has also approached the top court; he filed a caveat asking the court to hear his side before passing any orders on UP Police's appeal.

The Twitter India chief has been named in an FIR in Uttar Pradesh over an incorrect map of India on its website, which showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country. This is the second FIR against Twitter this month in UP as troubles grow for the social media giant in the midst of its standoff with the government.