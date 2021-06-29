Twitter India MD booked amid furore over distorted map that left J&K, Ladakh out of India

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari has been named in an FIR filed over the platform's recent display of an incorrect map of India. This comes mere days after he was sent a legal notice over a viral clip of an elderly man being assaulted in Ghaziabad. At the time, the microblogging platform had been accused of "doing nothing" to stop the video from going viral.

According to the lastest update by news agency ANI, Maheshwari has been booked under Section 505 (2) of IPC and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008 for showing wrong map of India on its website.

As per an NDTV report, the latest FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh by Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Bhati. Amrita Tripathi, Head, News Partnerships of Twitter India was also reportedly named.