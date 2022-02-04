Bhopal: Home department searches for new DGP, three names surface

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Home department has started search for the new director general of police (DGP) as the present DGP Vivek Johri will retire in first week of March, said officials.

According to sources, the 1984 batch IPS officer Vivek Johri was to retire on September 30, 2020. But the government extended his service.

Sources said home department had sought names of IPS officers for the coveted post from PHQ, which forwarded three names - 1987 batch IPS officers Shailesh Singh, Pawan Kumar Jain and Sudhir Kumar Saxena. All three have vast experience and working knowledge in various fields.

At present, Shailesh Singh is special DG posted in police reforms at PHQ. Pawan Kumar Jain is director general (home guards) and Sudhir Saxena is on deputation in the Centre as secretary (security), a cabinet secretary rank. The state government will form a three-name panel for the DGP and will take approval from the chief minister. After the CMís approval, the names will be sent to Union Public Service Commission for recommendations.

The DGP will be selected from the three senior-most officers empanelled by the UPSC for the post. The UPSC is required to make the selection on the basis of candidate's length of service, service record and range of experience.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:38 AM IST