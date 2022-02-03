Bhopal: CM Shivraj meets PM Modi in Delhi to express gratitude for approving Ken-Betwa river project in Budget 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to express gratitude for approving Ken-Betwa interlinking river project, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The chief minister informed that more than Rs 44,000 crore have been approved for connecting Ken and Betwa rivers in Union Budget 2022-23.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "I met PM Modi in Delhi today and expressed my heartfelt thanks on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh. In this year's budget, more than Rs 44,000 crore have been approved for connecting two rivers Ken and Betwa." Chouhan stated that he has also invited the Prime Minister for the land worship of this project.

He said that the dam which will be built by connecting these two rivers will irrigate around 10 lakh hectares of land and will provide drinking water to 50 lakh people.

Mentioning the advantages of the Ken-Betwa river project, the chief minister asserted that it will change the picture of Bundelkhand which is divided between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"I have also informed Modi ji about different projects started by us in Madhya Pradesh. We have also discussed agricultural products being produced here," he added.

Further, Chouhan said, "The state government has decided to begin natural farming around 5 km area of Narmada river." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also said that he has invited PM Modi for the land worship of the Ken-Betwa river project, the inauguration of 7 new nutrition food plants.

This project involves the transfer of water from Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

The total cost of the Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels and it will be completed in eight years. It will generate 103 MW hydropower and 27 MW solar power.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:42 PM IST