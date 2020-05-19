Bhopal: Hindu Mahasabha celebrates Nathuram Godse's birthday amid lockdown, lights 111 lamps

The members of Hindu Mahasabha celebrated the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior on Tuesday. The Congress opposed the act and asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stern action.

On November 15, 2019, Mahasabha had observed 70th anniversary of hanging of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and his prime collaborator Narayan Apte as Balidan Diwas (martyr’s day). Next day, the Gwalior police had registered case against party workers.

In the same month, BJP MP Pragya Thakur had declared Godse as "desh bhakt" (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering protests by opposition members. On Tuesday, Mahasabha celebrated Godse’s 111th birthday by lighting 111 earthen lamps at their office situated in Dalutganj.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted and asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan whether such functions are allowed during the lockdown. He also asked chief minister whether he supports Godse’s ideology or whether he is a follower of Gandhian principles. He tweeted that during Congress rule, strict action was taken against organisers of programme as the party is opposed to Godse’s ideology.