Bhopal: Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chauhan conferred with the National Youth Awards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Himanshu Kumar Gupta and Shubham Chauhan from the state were conferred with the Government of India’s ‘National Youth Awards’ for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively in the individual category.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, presented the awards at a function to mark the International Youth Day at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday.

Gupta, 27, is a resident of Jabalpur. An engineering graduate, he has been active in the field of social work since his student days. In 2012, he founded an organisation called “Humanity” which is working in the fields of digital education, women’s empowerment, road safety, environmental protection, biodiversity and culture and literature. His organisation has been providing clothes and blankets to the destitute and the poor.

In a telephonic inrterview, Gupta told Free Press, “This award is like a booster for me. After getting the award, I am feeling more responsible. It is after a gap of 10 years that youth from Madhya Pradesh have received this award consecutively for two years. It should be our endeavour to ensure that someone from Madhya Pradesh is awarded every year for exemplary work for the wellbeing of the youth,” he said.

Chauhan from Tamot village in the Raisen district is a research scholar at Barkatullah University, Bhopal and has been associated with the National Social Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra. For the past more than seven years, he has been contributing to environmental, health and voters’ awareness programmes. Besides that, he had conceptualised projects for bettering financial literacy and for promoting plantation. He was the leader of the Madhya Pradesh contingent in the National Unity Camp organised in J&K.

Shubham said, “National recognition of our endeavour is of course welcome and I hope it will inspire others. We also drew inspiration from others and I hope we would be able to inspire others to do good work.”

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:14 PM IST