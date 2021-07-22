Bhopal: ‘Hiiii’ message lands boutique owner into ‘sextortion’ trap

BHOPAL: Responding to a ‘Hiiii’ message on her mobile phone landed a boutique owner into a ‘sextortion’ trap. The woman, an MBA graduate, had come in contact with the accused only a week before the incident, said police. Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against a man identified as Karan Chauhan, he is on the run.

Sub-inspector (SI) Yogita Jain said the 26-year-old complainant runs a boutique in Ashoka Garden area. The woman told police that she received a message ‘hiiii’ on July 12, and after she responded to it, she began getting calls from the number.

The caller identified himself as Veer aka Karan Chauhan and as she began entertaining him, he proposed to her for marriage. The man emotionally blackmailed the woman by sending some objectionable pictures. Whenever the woman objected to it, he threatened her to end life. The woman fell into a trap and yielded to his objectionable request.

On Monday, the man made a video call to the girl and forced her to strip. He even recorded the video chat and used it the very next day to extort money. The man demanded Rs 10,000 from the woman and when she refused he sent her the video of their chat.

Scared that he would upload the chat, the woman sent him Rs 5,000 on Tuesday but when he again demanded money, the woman told one of her friends about it. She was advised to approach the police.

The woman lodged a complaint on Wednesday evening. Police have booked accused under Sections 386, 509 and 354 of the IPC. The accused is on the run and even his number is not reachable, said Jain.