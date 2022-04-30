Bhopal: High School result drops by 3.30%; Best of Five formula fails to improve class 10 board results

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite introducing the Best of Five pattern, school education department and MP Board of Secondary Education have failed to improve results of class 10. This time, the result for class 10 came down by 3.30% compared to year 2020 results.

General promotion was given to students of class 10 in 2021 in view of Covid pandemic.

This year, 9,31,379 students appeared for class 10 out of whom only 5,54,558 students passed while 2,87,642 failed. In 2020, 5,60,474 students managed to pass the exams. In 2020, the result was 62.84% while this year, it is 59.54%. Thus, a drop of 3.30% has been observed after Best of Five formula was implemented. Under it, board includes marks of only five subjects in which student scores highest.

Academicians had suggested that Best of Five formula will help students to overcome fear of maths and English, considered to be one of the toughest subjects. If these subjects are omitted, the results could improve, experts had suggested.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that question bank was released late. Moreover, the exam blueprint got late due to corona. These are the main reasons that have adversely affected class 10 results. However, the consolation for the board comes from results of class 12, which have improved by 3.91%.

Class 10 supplementary exam from June 21

This year, 99,710 candidates have got supplementary in class 10. The supplementary examination will be conducted from June 21-30, 2022. A total of 3,55,371 candidates have failed in class 10.

Class 12 supplementary exam on June 20

This year, 96, 751 candidates have received supplementary in class 12th. The supplementary exam will be held on June 20, 2022. A total of 1, 19, 851 candidates have been declared unsuccessful.

