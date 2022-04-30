Bhopal: ​​Girls outshine boys in both 10th and 12th board exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Girls put up a better show than the boys in both the 10th and 12th standard board exam, whose results were declared on Friday, by bagging top five positions in 10th board and four of the top five positions in 12th board.

​The results of Class 12 were surprisingly good given that the students had trouble preparing for the exam due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Indore division​'s result was encouraging after many years and a girl student bagged the third position in the State. In most years, students of Indore division do not figure in the top 10 list of the State.

Sajal Jain from Indore secured ​the ​third position in the ​S​tate in​ arts. She is originally from Nimbaheda.

Sajal wants to make a career in the field of music and TV anchoring. Indore outshone Bhopal in the results.

Muskan Sahu from Bhopal stood in the fourth position sharing it with Amitesh Shukla from Siddhi.

CLASS 10 RESULTS

As per MPBSE, 62.47 per cent girls passed Class 10 board examination in the state. Boys’ passing percentage stood at 56.84 per cent, i.e. 5.63 per cent lower than girls. In numbers, 47,000 ​more ​boys failed as compared to girls.

The state topper position is shared by Nancy Dubey from Chattarpur and Suchita Pandey from Satna. Both the girls ​scored 496 out of 500​ (97 per cent)​

​However, students of ​Indore division and Bhopal division could not make the state merit list. Indore’s topper was Khushi Goud. She scored 485 marks out of 500.

Hardik Jain and Zaid Khan shared the first position by scoring 486 marks out of 500 marks. They scored 97.2 per​ ​cent.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:04 AM IST