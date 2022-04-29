MP Board Results 2022: Girls outshine boys, MP, MLA extended best wishes to toppers

Janvi comes second in Maths stream in Dhar

DHAR: Janvi Patil, a student of Gurukul Academy, Dhar with 95 per cent in the Mathematics stream claimed the second position in the district merit list. Patil credited her success to her parents and the school's academic staff members. She said that she would not have been able to achieve this success without their support.

Kamla Kumari, Palak Mangal make it to state merit list

NEEMUCH: Two students from Neemuch district have made it to the state merit list declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Kamla Kumari, daughter of Daluram and student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School, Neemuch claimed 10th position in the Biology stream of the 12th board exam. Kamla scored 478 marks out of 500. Another girl, Palak Mangal, daughter of Narendra Mangal from Alpha English Senior Secondary School, Neemuch secured the 10th position in the state in the Commerce stream by getting 471 marks.

Similarly, in Class 10, Garima Sharma, daughter of Gopal Lal Sharma from Government High Secondary School Kadwasa has secured the first position in the district scoring 486 marks, Hina Sharma, daughter of Omprakash Sharma from Samta Vidyapeeth High Secondary School, Jawad has secured the second position in the district with 482 numbers, Anjali Dhakad, daughter of Rajesh Dhakad from Samta Vidyapeeth High Secondary School, Jawad with 480 marks claimed the third position.

Rupal claims 10th spot in state merit list

Mandsaur: Rupal Kasera, a student of Government School of Excellence No 1, Mandsaur claimed the 10th position in the state merit list. She scored 468 marks out of a total of 500 in the humanities group. Rupal credited her success to her parents and teachers. She said that she always expected distinction, but never thought about securing a position in the merit list. Revealing her success mantra, Rupal said that she studied throughout the year and focused on every subject. In High school exam, Tanay Kumawat, of Babu Jagdev Singh Science Academy from Narayangarh shared the third position in the merit list.

Tanvi comes first in district in Commerce

CHANDRASHEKHAR AZAD NAGAR: Tanvi, daughter of Dharmendra Jaiswal from Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar secured the first position in the district merit list of Commerce with 468 marks out of 500. Tanvi told that she has got this success due to regular study even during the Corona period and the guidance of teachers. She credited her success to her teachers, parents and sister.

Mahak secures third rank in Dhar in Class 10 exam

Kukshi: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the MP board 10th result 2022 on Friday. Mahak Patidar, a student of Unique Academy School, Kukshi has secured third place in Dhar district and first place in Kukshi tehsil in the MP Board 10th examination. BEO Rajesh Kumar Sinha, BRCC Rajesh Jamra, veteran advocate of Advocate Association Rajprakash Pahadiya, city Congress president Sahdev Patidar, Chanchal Sen, Sukhdev Haveliwala and others extended best wishes on her achievement.

MP, MLA extended best wishes to toppers

Sanawad: MP Gyaneshwar Patil and MLA Sachin Birla on Friday extended best wishes to students who performed well in MP Board 10th and 12th exam and came in the district merit list. The minister congratulated and extended heartiest wishes to the 7 meritorious students who belong to the Barwah Legislative Assembly. Among those who shined in the exam are Vinayak Dongre, Shruti Solanki, Rashi Bhawsar, Madhuri Patel, Raina Namdev and Mantava Sharma. BJP leader Jaiswal and development block education officer Sudama Solanki also congratulated the students and teachers and wished them well for a bright future. Block resource coordinator Mahesh Kanase applauded the efforts of students and hardworking teachers.

Avika comes second in Ujjain district in Class 10 exam

Khachrod: Avika Rathore, a student of Priyanka Memorial Public Higher Secondary School, Khachrod has secured the second position in the Ujjain district in the MP Board 10th examination as per the results released on Friday by securing 96% marks. Raunak Parmar of class 10th got 92% marks, Saloni Pawar secured 85%, Junaid Mohammad got 80%, Sujal Soni got 84%. Director Swarnaprabha Surana, principal Shadab Ahmed Qureshi and secretary Rahul Surana extended best wishes on their achievement.

Girls outshine boys

Barwani: Girls outshone boys by 4 per cent with 60.86 per cent of girls passing the MPBSE exam while 56.39 per cent of boys passed the exam, the results which were declared on Friday. Ashutosh Sharma, a student of Narmada Convent School, has emerged as the district topper in the MP Board 12th examination with a score of 463 out of 500. A total of 1,1265 children were registered for the 10th board examination and 61.23 per cent of them passed the exam. Sujal Muleva, from Sirvi Internation Karhi, emerged as the district topper with 477 marks while Vinita Davar, from Excellence school, Barwani and Vedant Malviya, from Digambar Jain School, secured second place in the district.

Khwaish Agrawal secures 95.4% marks in 10th board

Dhar: Khwaish Agrawal, a student of Government Excellence Secondary School has scored 95.4%. marks in the MP Board 10th examination. Hard work and ample self-confidence helped her achieve success in the examination. She expressed gratitude to her parents, school teachers and fellow students for helping her achieve this success. Agarwal desires to contribute to society and the country on a large scale. After the declaration of the result, school staff, family members and other acquaintances extended best wishes for her bright future.

Anuja does Ratlam proud- Ranks 2nd in state in Class 12 arts stream

Ratlam: Anuja Dixit student of Government School of Excellence bagged the second position in the merit list in the Arts faculty at the state-level in the Class XII examination results of which were declared on Friday.

According to the principal of the School, Subhash Kumawat she scored 479 marks out of 500. Talking to media persons she said that she has set a target of appearing for the UPSC.

She also affirmed that studying regularly resulted in her securing the second position in the state. Principal Subhash Kumawat also informed that two students of the School of Excellence Harshita Munia and Sandeep Patidar bagged the first position in Class XII at the district level in the Arts stream.

Both the students secured 452 marks out of 500. Another student of School of Excellence Sanjana Moyal bagged the second position in Arts faculty at the district level in Class XII examination obtaining 448 marks out of 500. Similarly, yet another student of School of Excellence Shubham Salvi bagged the second position at the district level in Commerce faculty in Class XII examination obtaining 464 marks out of 500.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:24 PM IST