Bhopal: ‘Hiding Info Of Training Material Given To Ministers,' Says RTI Activist Ajay Dubey

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Right to Information (RTI) activist Ajay Dubey has accused Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis of hiding the information related to training material given to ministers during the two-day training programme held in February. He also charged the institution with not providing the information of minister’s feedback and their test reports.

He said that he had filed RTI to know the aforesaid things but Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis shirked away from its responsibility by passing the buck on General Administration Department (GAD). Taken aback, GAD was prompt to reply that all the information of training material was with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis.

“This reply of GAD has exposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis and its lie. I wonder why information related to training material is being hushed up,” he said.

He said Rs 10 lakh were spent during the two-day programme, which was held in association with Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini institution. A whopping sum of Rs 7,50,716 was spent alone on buffet, lunch, high tea in single day.

He added that in 2009, state government had organised the orientation programme of ministers in Panchmarhi. At that time, he managed to lay hands on the documents, which revealed that maximum ministers failed in Emotional Quotient (EQ) Test.