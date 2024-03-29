 Bhopal: Facing Harassment From Bank Officials, Mechanic Kills Self
The deceased was identified as Mohamamd Javed, a mechanic at Hamidia road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal: Facing Harassment From Bank Officials, Mechanic Kills Self | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Idgah Hills late on Thursday night.

According to the Shahjahanabad police, the kin of the man alleged that he was facing harassment from bank officials regarding a loan he had procured earlier, owing to which he ended his life.

His brother Aabid told the police that Javed had returned home on Thursday evening before iftar and went inside his room.

When he did not come out for long, his family members knocked on the room’s door, but received no response. Javed’s son Ali peeped inside the room through the window to find him hanging to the ceiling of the room. They broke the door open with the help of the neighbours and rushed Javed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Aabid said Javed had earlier purchased a bike on loan and often used to pay off the EMIs late. He, however, claimed that Javed had returned the entire loan amount, but the bank officials had not dispensed the no objection certificate (NOC). He continued by saying that Javed had told him the bank officials often used to threaten him to seize his bike, owing to which he used to remain under stress.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

