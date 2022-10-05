e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Heavy rain likely in some parts of state today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 01:01 AM IST
Representational pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the announcement of withdrawal of the South West Monsoon from the entire Chambal belt, Gwalior region and some parts of central Madhya Pradesh, the weather department on Tuesday forecast heavy rains in isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours.

Parts of Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol and Panna districts are likely to experience heavy showers.  

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in several places of Rewa, Shahdol divisions and Katni district. Thunder activities are likely in few places in Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal divisions and districts including Panna, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ratlam districts. Rains are also likely in few places of Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

During the last twenty four hours, rainfall activities were noticed in Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Indore and Ujjain divisions.  During day time on Tuesday, Damoh received 46 mm rainfall, Jabalpur 23.6 mm, Rewa 15 mm, Gwalior 10.2 mm, Satna 9 mm, Naugaon 6 mm, Umaria 4 mm, Mandla 3 mm. Weather remained cloudy in Bhopal.

