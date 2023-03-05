Bhopal: Heart filled with gratitude, Ladli Behnas welcome scheme with open hands

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking blessings of a woman beneficiary at launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in Bhopal on Sunday | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana were all elated as they whole-heartedly clapped and danced, thanking the chief minister at the launch programme here on Sunday.

When Free Press asked the Ladli Behnas of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about how they were going to use the amount, they expressed their elation on achieving funds for fulfilling their dreams. Mothers of girl children have already made plans to save up Rs 1000 every month and devote the amount for their daughters' education. Some of them are even looking forward to starting their own small businesses with the amount, thereby pushing themselves and their daughters on the path of empowerment.

Tasleem | FP

Use amount to fund my daughter’s edu: Tasleem, coming from Lalaria village, said, "My husband is a farmer, and we don’t earn much. I was afraid for my daughter’s education. She is just a toddler right now. I’ll save up Rs 1000 every month received from Ladli Behna Yojna, and use it to fund my daughter’s education."

Narayani Yadav | FP

I’ll start a tailoring store: Narayani Yadav, coming from Barkhedi, said, "My husband is a laborer, and I work as a house help in other people’s houses. With this money, I’ll buy a sewing machine. I am skilled; I can sew coats and pants and everything. This money will help me do something more respectful."

Sarju Bai | FP

Amount will make our lives easier: Sarju Bai, hailing from Ashta, said, "My son was the only bread earner of our family, and he passed away during COVID. He left his three daughters behind, and his wife left as soon as he died. I am old and can’t do any heavy work. These 1,000 will make our lives easier. 1K is better than nothing.

Ailu Bai | FP

1k is like 1 lakh for someone who is needy: Ailu Bai said, "These 1,000 are like 1 lakh rupees for us because we need it. Until now, we had nothing. I work as a laborer, and I’ll use this money for medical purposes.