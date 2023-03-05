Bhopal: BJP banking on 'Ladli Behnas' to ride back to power in Madhya pradesh; Congress promises more

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses at the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, at Jamboree ground, in Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP feels that the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana will help it win the state assembly elections, to be held at the end of this year. On the other hand, the Congress has announced that it will provide an assistance of Rs 18,000 per annum to the ‘Behans’ if it forms the government.

The BJP government has launched the Ladli Behna Yojana, a women-centric scheme in the election year to attract women voters. The scheme will help the government reach out to one crore women in the state.

The BJP government had launched women-centric schemes like Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana and Ladli Laxmi Yojana on the eve of the 2008 assembly elections. The move yielded rich dividends and the party won the polls, securing a clear majority.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showers flower petals on women during the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, at Jamboree ground, in Bhopal on Sunday. | ANI

Before the 2018 elections, the Sambal Yojna was launched, in which a series of sops were proposed. But they were mainly intended to benefit men. And the party lost the elections.

Now in the election year 2023, the government has once again launched a scheme to benefit women. While launching the scheme, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the beneficiaries to take a pledge ‘to walk with me and support the BJP’.

CM called one of the beneficiaries Kavita Masteria and filled her form and got it uploaded on the website. | FP

Nath promises Rs 18,000/ year to MP women

Meanwhile, the PCC president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has said that the Congress will provide a financial assistance of Rs 18,000 per year to the women, once it forms the government in the state."I want to give a piece of good news to the mothers, sisters and daughters of Madhya Pradesh. After a few months, all of you are going to form the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government will give a financial assistance of Rs 18,000 per year to women. This will become the world's biggest women empowerment scheme," Nath said in an official communication on Sunday.2.6cr women voters in state: The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh is 2.60 crore and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters. These include tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.