Bhopal: Health Check-Up Camp At MOD-ED Public School Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up and awareness program was organised at MOD-ED Public School of Satai in Ghuwara on Sunday. From local PHC, a team of doctors arrived and examined the health of students and their parents.

The students were quite enthusiastic to get their health checked up. They were very much delighted to know about the process. They came before time in the school premises. The parents were equally curious to know about the event. The team of the doctors arrived on time and started examination of the students and their parents. Initially, manager of the school Abhinandan Jain welcomed the team. Senior doctor Adarsh Dwivedi and Dr Hemant Niranjan examined the students. Pharmacist Rohit Kumar distributed the medicines to the students and their parents.

Roshni Khairwar, an educator present on the occasion, informed the people about precautions against the diseases, which are common in rainy season.

She also made the women present in the programme aware about the health problems.

In the end, Sushma Jain thanked the medical team for providing their time. Teachers Abhishek Shivhare, Vishesh Pathak, Hari Om Patel, Pooja Jain, Kajal and Purvi Nakeeb contributed to make the event successful.