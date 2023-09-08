Bhopal HC Dismisses LIC Trade Union’s Petition Demanding Regularisation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur dismissed a writ petition of a trade union (representing the interests of about 163 employees) demanding regularisation of services and challenging the outsourcing of drivers, peons by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The order was passed by Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia on Friday. Advocate Narinderpal Singh Ruprah represented the LIC. The insurer had been taking the services of its class IV employees on daily wages for past many years.

In 2022, it decided to outsource peons, drivers for which tenders were issued. The daily wagers challenged the decision. They also demanded to regularise their service.

The claim for regularisation was rejected in view of the fact that the matter was decided earlier, a fact concealed by trade union. The High Court decision is likely to have a far reaching consequences as hundreds of such petitions have been filed in in High Court.

