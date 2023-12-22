Bhopal: HC Asks Govt To Install RWH In Smart City Projects In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench in Jabalpur, has ordered authority concerned and agencies for implementation of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) in the state. The order has been issued for installing water harvesting projects in government and public projects immediately. The court in its order made it mandatory to install rain water harvesting system in the all Smart City projects being run in Madhya Pradesh as per Bhumi Vikas Rule (supra).

Double bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra has passed the order on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), of advocate Aditya Sanghi. Union Ministry of water resources, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Government, PS department of housing and environment, UAD commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jabalpur, Bhopal Municipal Corporation(BMC) have been made respondents in the petition, said Sanghi. Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, in its reply, has ensured installation of Rain Water Harvesting system in 1058 government houses/buildings. BMC in its reply said the State government issued a directive which made installation of rainwater harvesting systems mandatory on a building having an area of 140 sq. mt. or more. “The owner of the building has to mandatorily deposit a fund commensurate to its building area for implementation of RHW system at the time of availing building permission.

The required fund was categorized in 4 categories as per the building area i.e. 140- 200 sq. mt., 200 - 300 sq. mt., 300 - 400 sq. mt. and 400 sq. mt and above,” it said.